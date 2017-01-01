Roger
Instant video chat
Push-to-talk video chat for your desktop
The fastest way to get in touch with your most frequent contacts. It's as close to sitting next to them as you can get, without sitting next to them!
Just click and hold the bubble
to start talking
No need to dial, ring, answer, pick up, or schedule a call! Because Skype and Hangouts are old-school.
Hold to talk back, or send a quick emote
It's like a video walkie-talkie for you Mac. Wait, would that be a sittie-videotalkie?
Better than Slack or email for everyday communication
Face-to-face is so much better. No more Slack fatigue, no more Inbox management. Amazing for remote teams!